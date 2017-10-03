Charlottesville renames street Heather Heyer Way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A section of 4th Street in downtown Charlottesville will be renamed Heather Heyer Way. Charlottesville City Council voted in favor of the renaming during a Monday night meeting.

Heyer, 32, was killed in August while protesting the white nationalists’ “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

Heyer died after a man drove his car into a crowd of protesters.

“For me that spot is the site of my daughters murder. It was the site where she did her last selfless act,” Heyer’s mother Susan Bro told NBC29.

Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to Heyer’s death.