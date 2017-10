RICHMOND, Va. – The 21st Annual ‘Taste of Brunswick Festival’ is coming up! Dr. John Sykes and George Daniel stopped by to talk about the fun, family-friendly event that’s happening Saturday, October 14th from 10am to 4pm at the Southside Virginia Community College. Admission is FREE and participants will be able to purchase samples of the various stews. For more information you can visit http://tasteofbrunswickfestival.com/