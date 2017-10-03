Police ID couple killed on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Pennsylvania couple was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in eastern Henrico County. The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. in Sandston (Exit 31).

“A 2000 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on I-295. As it slowed to merge into traffic to take the exit ramp, it was struck in the rear by a northbound tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the driver to lose control and cross into the left northbound lanes of I-295 where it collided with a northbound 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The impact of this second crash caused both Jeeps to run off the left side of I-295 into the median and overturn,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The driver, Charles A. Decosmo, 57, of Sheppton, Penn., and passenger, Linda M. Decosmo, 56, of Sheppton, Penn., in the 2013 Jeep both died at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The female passenger was wearing a seatbelt.”

The driver of the 2000 Jeep, a 17-year-old boy from Chesterfield, suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. He was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment, according to Virginia State Police.

The tractor-trailer driver, Larry L. Mognet, 61, of North Dakota, was charged with reckless driving. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.