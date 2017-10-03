A fun event for kids of all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 12th annual ‘Touch A Truck’ is back to give Richmond area kids a chance to see, touch, and safely explore their favorite big trucks and emergency vehicles. Junior League of Richmond Chair Katisha Kersey and ChildSavers Director John-Richardson-Lauve join us in the studio to chat about the event. The 12th Annual Touch A Truck will be held on Saturday, October 7th from 10am to 3pm at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Tickets are available online or at the door for $5 and proceeds will benefit the League of Richmond to continue its . For more information you can visit www.richmondtouchatruck.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND }