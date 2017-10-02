Virginia National Guard members hand out food, water in St. Croix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS -- Virginia National Guard soldiers handed out cases of food and water to citizens Saturday on the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Officials said 1,000 National Guard members, which are part of the multi-state Joint Task Force Stonewall supporting recovery operations on the islands, have distributed more than 10,300 cases of water, 107,000 meals and 1,900 tarps on the hurricane-ravaged islands since Sept. 27.

“We are making steady progress,” said Col. Scott Smith, the JTF Stonewall commander. “Our Soldiers and Airmen, a composite group from 18 different states and the District of Columbia, are integrated into all aspects of recovery operations to include delivery of commodities at points of distribution, traffic control, security operations, airfield operations and communications support to critical infrastructure sites with the U.S. Virgin Islands National Guard, Federal Emergency Management Association and other territorial and federal agencies.”

Virginia National Guard Soldiers are helping with sixteen distribution points across St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. Johns.