Virginia Blood Services asking for donations after Vegas shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Blood Services is asking for blood donations after a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas country music festival, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

The blood service says their centers have shipped blood to support the hospitals in Las Vegas, which are currently overflowing with victims in dire need of blood.

“We work in tandem, moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most,” said Virginia Blood Services on Facebook. “It is the blood on hospital shelves that saves lives.”

The nonprofit is now asking for Virginians to donate more blood so they can replenish their supply and continue to save lives.

“Please visit a blood donation center or blood drive in your area soon, or schedule an appointment in the coming weeks,” the post continued.

If you would like to donate blood, click here to find your local donation center.

