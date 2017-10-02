× Missing girl last seen at Mechanicsville home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The Hanover Sheriff’s Office has asked for helping finding a missing teenager.

Twanshae Yahnel Wilkerson, 17, was last seen at her home in Mechanicsville on October 1, 2017, according to investigators.

“Wilkerson is described as a black female with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’7” tall and 125 pounds,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said “Wilkerson is known to frequent neighborhoods in the City of Richmond.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.