Reba surprises local mom who exemplifies courage and strength

RICHMOND, Va. -- In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CBS 6 surprised a local mother who has shown courage, strength, and perseverance.

Yvonne Brown is a mother of seven, who took in her sister’s five children 11 years ago. Brown has overcome kidney issues and a brain aneurysm.

She was also recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised Brown at Saturday’s Sisters Network Gift for Life Block Walk.

Hollingsworth, who was a guest speaker, called Brown to the podium to award her with a $200 gift card.

“My colleagues and myself, over at CBS 6, we wanted to shower you with some love to let you know… We just wanted to let you know that you are going through a lot… we wanted to let you know that you are not alone,” said Hollingsworth.

Brown was joined on stage by additional members of the CBS 6 family, reporter Shelby Brown and traffic reporter Raymond Hawkes.

“There are so many people in this room. We love you, we support you, we are here for you, and we are praying for you. You got this girl. You got it,” said Hollingsworth, giving Brown a big hug.

