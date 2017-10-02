Missing New Kent teen is in need of his medication

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A 14-year-old New Kent County boy is considered endangered and in need of medication.

Zachary Ty Carl was last seen at approximately 7:00 a.m. Monday by his parents. He was last seen in the 6200 block of Pine Fork Road in Quinton.

Deputies believe Zach is a runaway from the family home.

Zach is described as a 14-year-old male with Brown long curly hair, Hazel eyes, 5’10” tall and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about Zach’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804 966-9500.