Who is Las Vegas mass shooting suspect Stephen Paddock?

LAS VEGAS — At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here’s what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:

Paddock, 64, is from Mesquite, Nevada, authorities said.

He was apparently targeting a crowd of 30,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival below.

The Mesquite Police Department had no prior contact with him, according to spokesman Quinn Averett, nor had there been any calls to Paddock’s home in Mesquite, which is about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Officials did not know how long he had been living in the area.

“Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday evening at approximately 10:08 p.m.,” a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said. “The victims were across the street attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert when bullets rang out. LVMPD SWAT responded to the call, breached the hotel room and found the suspect dead.”

More than 400 shooting victims were taken to the hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has asked anyone with videos or photos about the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI or (800) 225-5324.