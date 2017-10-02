Man charged with murdering teen on schools ground

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A second Chesterfield man has been charged with the murder of a Henrico teenager.

James Edwin McLaughlin III, 20, of Chesterfield, was indicted by the grand jury for 1st degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

McLaughlin III is booked in Henrico Jail.

McLaughlin is the second man arrested in connection to the April 11 shooting death of a teenager on the grounds of Montrose Elementary School in Henrico.

Roger Craig Brown III, 20, was previously charged with 2nd degree murder.

Police responded to Montrose Elementary School in eastern Henrico over Spring Break in April to investigate reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the Williamsburg Road school, at about 9:38 p.m., they found Jamaa Khalik Scott suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

After the shooting, neighbors said many people cut through the school property reach businesses on Williamsburg Road.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.