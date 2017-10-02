Virginia nurse among Las Vegas shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Allison Crute and her boyfriend Andrew Kampe, both of Virginia Beach, were injured during Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, according to Crute’s parents.

Allison’s mother told News 3 her daughter was shot in the arm and will need two surgeries. Kampe, was hit by shrapnel and will not need surgery, according to Allison’s mother.

“There are no minor injuries with long-range military rounds,” her father posted on Facebook. “Your prayers and support for them are appreciated. Look forward to them coming home soon!”

Kampe and Crute, a nurse who grew up in the Virginia Beach area, were in Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

A “crazed lunatic” turned that outdoor festival into a bloodbath, killing 58 people in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Thousands of country music fans ran for cover Sunday night as a gunman fired hundreds of bullets at them from a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, officials said.

At least 515 people were hurt in the gunfire and ensuing stampede at the Jason Aldean concert, police said.

