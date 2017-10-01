These Hurricane Irma pups just arrived in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Some dogs affected by Hurricane Irma arrived at the Heritage Humane Society in Williamsburg Saturday evening.

The dogs were relocated from Florida after being displaced by the storm in early September, WTKR reported.

Heritage Humane picked up four dogs Saturday, and a few more may be coming in the next few weeks depending on their medical conditions and traveling, said HHS.

“Heritage Humane Society is proud to be working together with other area shelters and Homes for Hounds Rescue to relieve the pressure of the abundance of misplaced pets in Florida shelters,” Darci VanderSlik, Marketing Manager of Heritage Humane Society, said.

The types of dogs HHS will be taking in are a variety of small breed dogs that may need medical attention. The trained staff at HHS are preparing to assist with the dogs and may be under significant stress and trauma from the storm and transportation.

“We do not know the condition in which the dogs will be arriving, so our team is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” said VanderSlik.

At this moment, HHS is not sure of the exact date the Hurricane Irma dogs will be ready to go home, and that it will be based on medical and behavioral needs.

The dogs were really scared and tired upon arriving, shelter officials said.

“Because of community support these Hurricane Irma rescues will be assured that same level of care and compassion,” said VanderSlik.

HHS wants people to know that they are taking names and numbers on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs, please email your information to adopt@heritagehumanesociety.org.