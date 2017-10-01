September 2017 wasn’t as warm as you might think

RICHMOND, Va. — With the prolonged periods of warm (or hot) and muggy conditions in September, you would think the month ended way above normal in terms of temperatures. It was actually a fairly “normal” month.

In terms of high temperatures, all but one day had below normal highs for the first 12 days of the month. The normal high during this period is in the upper 80s, so some of these days were 10° to 20° cooler than that.

And with the exception of one day, all of the highs for the rest of the month were at or above normal. By month’s end, the normal high drops to the mid 70s.

We hit 90° three times, but that is pretty typical for a normal September. Those three 90s occurred in a the period from September 21 through September 27.

The average monthly temperature, which is the average of all the highs and lows combined, ended up being one-half a degree above normal. In essence, the big departures early in the month balanced out the prolonged period of warmer weather for the rest of the month.

Of greater note is how dry it was. Richmond International Airport had around an inch and a half of rain, which was well below normal. The majority of the rain fell on September 1 & 2.

Unfortunately, the outlook for October continues to show rainfall below normal levels.

