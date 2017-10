Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested a woman shoplifting with her kids in tow at a Khol's store in Henrico County.

Police said 33-year-old Nuseibah Abu was arrested for larceny at the Short Pump store Saturday afternoon.

Officers said Abu claimed her two young children put the items into her bags and purse.

Abu was charged with one count of Grand Larceny and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.