HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested two suspects accused of breaking into a Henrico apartment and robbing the people inside.

Officers said the robbery happened late Saturday night at the North White Oak Apartments.

The victim told police 22-year-old Jacob Puffenbarger and 21-year-old Johnathan Wombles walked into the apartment and demanded money and other items.

The victim was able to get away and call police.

Both men were arrested and charged with robbery.