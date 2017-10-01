Driver suffers medical emergency, hits tree in Sandston accident

SANDSTON, Va. — A driver and two passengers were injured in an accident that occurred in Henrico County’s Sandston neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Beulah Road near Seven Pines Elementary School for the report of a single vehicle accident just before 3:15 p.m. Police say the vehicle was traveling northbound on Beulah Road just past Roy Road when the driver had a medical emergency, ran off of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was rushed to VCU Medical Center to be treated for substantial health issues. The two adult passengers were also transported to VCU Medical Center as one sustained a head injury and the other suffered a back injury.

Police are still on scene.