10 arrested in largest heroin bust ever in this Va. county

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. — Ten people were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies made the largest heroin bust ever in Shenandoah County, Virginia.

Sheriff Timothy Carter said the suspects were arrested Friday and Saturday for multiple narcotics and weapon violations after roughly 100 grams of heroin along with two handguns were seized in the Woodstock area of the county.

Jaime Jon Andrade, 49 years old, Mount Jackson, VA

Attempt to Possession of Schedule I or II Drug

$2,000 Secured Bond

Attempt to Possession of Schedule I or II Drug $2,000 Secured Bond Christina Marian Barb, 47 years old, Mount Jackson, VA

Attempt to Possession of Schedule I or II Drug

$1,500 Secured Bond

Attempt to Possession of Schedule I or II Drug $1,500 Secured Bond Tyler Allen Biller, 19 Years old, Mount Jackson, VA

Attempt to Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Released on Personal Recognizance

Attempt to Possess Schedule I or II Drug Released on Personal Recognizance Branden Scott Blankenberg, 21 years old, Broadway, VA

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug

$2,500 Unsecured Bond

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug $2,500 Unsecured Bond Dietrich Day II, 27 years old, Edinburg, VA

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute

Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I or II Drug

Held Without Bond

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I or II Drug Held Without Bond Makalyla Dawn Hottinger, 22 years old, Edinburg, VA

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug

Released on Personal Recognizance

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug Released on Personal Recognizance Hollye Beth Hullihen

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug

Attempt to Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Held Without Bond

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug Attempt to Possess Schedule I or II Drug Held Without Bond Mikayla Maier, 19 years old, NO Fixed Address

Attempt to Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Released on Personal Recognizance

Attempt to Possess Schedule I or II Drug Released on Personal Recognizance Jeffrey Craig Mays, 31 years old, Mount Jackson, VA

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug

Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I or II Drug

Possession of Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug

Held Without Bond

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute Possession of Schedule I or II Drug Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I or II Drug Possession of Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug Held Without Bond Anthony Benjamin Testerman, 24 years old, Mount Jackson, VA

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute

Conspiracy To Distribute Schedule I or II Drug

Held Without Bond

Authorities said additional charges are pending in the investigation.

Officials said the drugs originated from the Baltimore Metropolitan area.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office credited the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Woodstock Police Department and Strasburg Police Department for their assistance in the case.