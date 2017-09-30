10 arrested in largest heroin bust ever in this Va. county

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. — Ten people were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies made the largest heroin bust ever in Shenandoah County, Virginia.
Sheriff Timothy Carter said the suspects were arrested Friday and Saturday for multiple narcotics and weapon violations after roughly 100 grams of heroin along with two handguns were seized in the Woodstock area of the county.
- Jaime Jon Andrade, 49 years old, Mount Jackson, VA
Attempt to Possession of Schedule I or II Drug
$2,000 Secured Bond
- Christina Marian Barb, 47 years old, Mount Jackson, VA
Attempt to Possession of Schedule I or II Drug
$1,500 Secured Bond
- Tyler Allen Biller, 19 Years old, Mount Jackson, VA
Attempt to Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Released on Personal Recognizance
- Branden Scott Blankenberg, 21 years old, Broadway, VA
Possession of Schedule I or II Drug
$2,500 Unsecured Bond
- Dietrich Day II, 27 years old, Edinburg, VA
Possession of Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute
Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I or II Drug
Held Without Bond
- Makalyla Dawn Hottinger, 22 years old, Edinburg, VA
Possession of Schedule I or II Drug
Released on Personal Recognizance
- Hollye Beth Hullihen
Possession of Schedule I or II Drug
Attempt to Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Held Without Bond
- Mikayla Maier, 19 years old, NO Fixed Address
Attempt to Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Released on Personal Recognizance
- Jeffrey Craig Mays, 31 years old, Mount Jackson, VA
Possession of Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute
Possession of Schedule I or II Drug
Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I or II Drug
Possession of Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug
Held Without Bond
- Anthony Benjamin Testerman, 24 years old, Mount Jackson, VA
Possession of Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute
Conspiracy To Distribute Schedule I or II Drug
Held Without Bond
Authorities said additional charges are pending in the investigation.
Officials said the drugs originated from the Baltimore Metropolitan area.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office credited the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Woodstock Police Department and Strasburg Police Department for their assistance in the case.
