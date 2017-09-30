Man in fishing hat robs bank inside Henrico Walmart

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred inside a local Walmart Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to multiple calls and alarms from tellers reporting a robbery at the Woodforest National Bank located inside the Walmart on the 7900 block of Brook Road around 2:15 p.m. along with FBI agents. Detectives determined that a male suspect approached the counter and demanded money from the teller. The suspect displayed a handgun before grabbing a bag of money and fleeing the store on foot.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40s about 5’6 to 5’8 tall who was last seen wearing a black tackle hat, black shirt, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or who may have seen him in the Walmart or area parking lots is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

The investigation is ongoing.