Glen Allen knocks off Freeman 21-17

Glen Allen, Va. - Donovan Riddick threw for 161 yards and a score while Devin Flowers added another 100 yards on the ground and the game winning TD as Glen Allen upset Douglas Freeman 21-17 for the Jags 1st win of the season.

Riddick connected with Donavon Greenhow on a 43 yard TD through the air that gave Glen Allen a 13-7 lead late in the first half. The Rebels drove into the red zone just before halftime, but penalties and a sack from Jamaree Moyer kept Freeman from tying the game before the half.

The Rebels (3-3) scored 10 straight points to take a 17-13 lead into the fourth, but Flowers 11 yard TD run in the final quarter was the difference.

Glen Allen (1-4) is on the road at Thomas Jefferson in week 7 while Freeman visits Deep Run