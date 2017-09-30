Clark leads Manchester past James River 59-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - Brendan Clark played a little more than a quarter and had just over 100 yard passing, but he also accounted for 6 touchdowns, 5 through the air as Manchester (4-1) routed James River 59-15 in week 6.

Clark connected with four different receivers on his scoring passes as the Lancers did all their offensive damage before halftime.

James River (3-3) was led by quarterback Graham Scholl who had 235 yards of total offense and a rushing TD. He also threw four interceptions, two to Lancers defensive back Val West.

The Lancers host Huguenot next week while James River travels to Monacan