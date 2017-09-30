Body of Ashanti Billie, missing Virginia Beach college student, found behind NC church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department confirmed that the remains found Friday behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina, are those of missing Virginia Beach college student Ashanti Billie.

“It is with deep regret that I inform the community that Ashanti Billie has been located, deceased, in Charlotte, North Carolina,” said Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the Norfolk Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “I, along with the entire investigative team, offer our most sincere condolences to the Billie family, especially Ashanti’s parents Brandy and Tony. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The woman's body was discovered behind East Stonewall AME Zion Church in west Charlotte. A pastor said the body was found in a field when an employee of a landscaping company was working behind the church.

Billie, who was originally from Maryland and was attending culinary school in Norfolk, was last seen around 4 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Midtown at Town Center Apartments in the 4400 block of Bonney Road. Police located her car on September 23.

FBI Norfolk agents are working the investigation along with local police and agents in Charlotte.