3 injured in Chesterfield house fire

Posted 5:20 pm, September 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:23PM, September 30, 2017

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three people have been hospitalized with injuries they sustained in a house fire that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 9000 block of Quinnford Boulevard near Willis Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. for the report of a fire. The house is said to have sustained significant damage.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was marked under control at 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.