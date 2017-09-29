Richmond Aesthetic Surgery showcases their NEW facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Neil J. Zemmel, MD, FACS and Megan Goff, PA-C, of the Richmond Aesthetic Surgery center showcase their beautiful, brand-new facility located in Short Pump, Richmond. Dr. Zemmel and his staff are highly skilled and excited to continue helping patients in the Richmond area look and feel their best with a variety of surgical procedure options, including breast augmentations. For more information you can visit https://www.richmondplasticsurgery.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/RichmondAestheticSurgery/