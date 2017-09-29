Putting your best-dressed foot forward

Outlets dead
RICHMOND, Va. – Founder of My Brother’s Keeper of Greater Richmond Stephan “Coach” Hicks is here to talk about the organization that’s helping young men in the Richmond area with a program titled “Suits for Success”.  Stephan explains how this program is more than simply a new outfit, it’s designed to help young men ages 16 through 30 explore what it means to be self-sufficient and instill in themselves leadership qualities.  Stephan is joined by two program participants, John Carter and Kerwyn Phillips.  The annual event is being held Saturday, October 14th from 9:30am to 2pm.  Registration is FREE but space is limited.  For more information you can visit http://www.mbkgrva.org/suits-for-success 