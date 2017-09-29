Our feathered friends pay a visit

RICHMOND, Va. – Mike Lubbock and Brent Lubbock are back in our studio and have brought us some new feathered friends. Mike and Brent of the Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Scotland Neck NC are joined by a black swan, a white-faced whistling duck, and a baby guinea fowl. You can “flock” to the Sylvan Heights Bird Park to enjoy the birds, delicious cuisine, a live auction and entertainment at their annual fundraiser “Moonlight Takes Flight” on October 14th from 6pm to 11pm. For more information you can visit http://shwpark.com/