Body found in Charlotte believed to missing Virginia Beach teen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman’s body found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina Friday morning is believed to be missing Virginia Beach college student Ashanti Billie, according to the Virginia Pilot.

The 19-year-old’s family is now headed to Charlotte, according to reports.

A woman’s body was discovered behind East Stonewall AME Zion Church in west Charlotte. A pastor said the body was found in a field when an employee of a landscaping company was working behind the church.

The body has not been identified.

“We are aware of the situation regarding human remains found in Charlotte area, but there has been no positive identification at this time. We are looking into it but can’t confirm anything,” the FBI said in a statement via the Virginia Pilot.

Billie was last seen around 4 a.m. on September 18 at the Midtown at Town Center Apartments in the 4400 block of Bonney Road. Police located her car on September 23.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the 19-year-old’s location.