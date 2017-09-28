Providing mastery in the arts with RAPA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Candace Adams visits our studio to share the Saint Paul’s Baptist Church “Renaissance Academy for the Performing Arts”, or RAPA. Candace shares with us the Academy’s mission of providing Richmond area youth, grades K-12, with the opportunity to increase their proficiency and mastery in various arts disciplines with an emphasis on character development. RAPA offers workshops and classes, offered on a sliding scale, to allow more children to benefit from the programs. The 1st Annual Gala Fundraiser will take place on Saturday, October 21st from 7pm to 10pm. For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit https://myspbc.brushfire.com/rapa/439111

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SAINT PAUL’S COMMUNITY FOUNDATION }