Car crime plagues Glen Allen neighborhoods

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating several reports of cars being tampered with while parked in neighborhoods off Springfield Road in Glen Allen. In some case, thieves broke into the cars and stole items from inside.

The most recent incident was reported early Thursday morning.

“Henrico Police responded to the 9700 block of Kingscroft Drive for a larceny from an automobile,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said about the 3:45 a.m. crime. “At approximately the same time, a vehicle was found crashed and unoccupied at Springfield Road and Meredith Woods Road. That vehicle was determined to have been stolen.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here. Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.