Battling cancer now, one day Zuri wants to fight crime

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Six-year-old Zuri is battling cancer now. But one day, the little girl would like to fight crime.

Virginia State Police posted her story on Facebook.

“Virginia State Police Sgt. A. Vowell and Trooper S. Pemberton, along with officers from Henrico County Police, recently met Zuri, a 6-year-old cancer patient, during the Fashion Funds the Cure event at the Dillard’s store at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County,” the post read. “Zuri’s mother said her daughter is a “true fighter” who loves to play dress up with her younger siblings and hopes to someday become a police officer. Fashion Funds the Cure is a celebration of strength and courage as girls and boys battling cancer make their debut on the runway.”