Deputy seriously injured in Nottoway County crash

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A Nottoway deputy is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash while responding to a call Thursday morning.

The Nottoway Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. while responding to a breaking and entering call on Cary Shop Road.

The deputy, identified as 25-year-old Franklin Gregory Tanner, crashed in the 8000 block of West Court House Road in Burkeville.

The deputy was transported via MedFlight to VCU Medical Center. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Tanner has been with the sheriff’s office for two years.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

“We ask the community to pray for him,” the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

