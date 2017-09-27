Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra’s Performance is “Out of This World”

RICHMOND, Va. – The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra kicked off it’s new season September 25th and they are proud to be part of the “Occassion for the Arts” festival. Stuart Honenberger, and Janna Hymes shared all the exciting details. The Annual “Occasion for the Arts” festival is Friday, October 6th through Sunday, October 8th. The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra performs Saturday, October 7th at 11:30am & 1pm, and Sunday, October 8th, at 1:30pm & 3pm at the Kimball Theatre in Williamsburg. For more information and a complete list of events you can visit https://aofta.org/ and http://www.williamsburgsymphony.org/.