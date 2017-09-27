Virginia woman arrested in Killer-Clown Cold Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia woman has been arrested in a 27-year-old Florida murder that police dubbed the Killer-Clown Cold Case.

Sheila Keen-Warren, 54, of Abingdon was arrested Tuesday for the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Police say Sheila dressed as a clown carrying flowers and balloons when she knocked on the front door of her victim, Marlene Warren, then shot her in the face.

Sheila was originally identified as a suspect in the murder, but she was never arrested.

In a bizarre twist, Sheila is accused of being the mistress to the victim’s husband Michael Warren.

Sheila and Michael would end up getting married in 2002 and currently lived in Tennessee.

The 54-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in the death of her husband's ex-wife.

"There have been hundreds if not thousands of man hours that have been put in in the last 27 years and I think that shows the diligence of the Palm Beach Attorney's Office as well as the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office,” said Sheriff Fred Newman.

The cold case was reopened in 2014 when additional witness interviews and a DNA analysis were conducted, leading to Shelia’s arrest.

Shelia Keen-Warren was taken to the southwest regional jail in Abingdon, Virginia, where she is waiting for extradition to Palm Beach County, Florida.