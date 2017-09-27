Student starts school journalism program to keep classmates informed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Erin Waters is trying to get her news anchors in the right position.

“She’s kind of turned in,” Waters told three students sitting at the anchor desk in front of a snazzy new camera.

The idea for a journalism class at Carver College and Career Academy in Chesterfield came from Erin herself.

“I wanted more student involvement because I noticed a lot of students, while they like going here, they don’t exactly know what’s happening all the time,” she said.

But there were a few things missing; things like lights, camera, and action from school librarian Deanna Gravely.

“Before, all we had was the hand-held mic wired into the camera,” Ms. Gravely said. “Basically, that’s what we started with. I knew we needed to get wireless mics, that was one of the big-ticket items.”

To pay for those expensive items, Ms. Gravely applied for and won a $5,000 Making Creative Difference grant from the Chesterfield Education Foundation.

“It’s just constantly growing,” Ms. Gravely said. “And I want kids who are interested. I want kids who have a passion for this.”

Kids like Erin.

“I wanted to see more people being involved with the school,” she said. “Even if that’s just watching the news. Just so they can stay informed.”

“It makes me feel good as a teacher,” Ms. Gravely said. “To be able to inspire and to change their futures in some way.”