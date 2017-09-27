Homeless man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman  

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A homeless man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield County earlier this month.

Police said the incident started at approximately 3 p.m. on September 15, 2017.

Terence Harkness is accused of forcing a woman, who police say he was previously involved in a romantic relationship with, into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Police said the incident began in the area of Oriole Avenue.

Once inside the vehicle, the 36-year-old Harkness is accused of taking the woman to another location where he allegedly threatened, physically assaulted, and sexually assaulted the woman.

Police say Harkness also told the victim’s cell phone.

“The victim attempted to escape, but returned to the vehicle when threatened by Harkness,” said a police spokesperson.

Police say the victim was held at a location in the 26000 block of Pear Orchard Road until the early afternoon of Sept. 17. Investigators say over that time period, Harkness fired shots at some point, but not at the victim.

After Harkness left the location, police say the victim called a relative to pick her up and contacted police.

Harkness has been charged with rape, abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery, possession, transportation of firearms by a convicted felon, the reckless handling of a firearm, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, and the reckless handling of firearm.