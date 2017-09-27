Police investigate after Henrico abduction attempt posts spread on social media

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Social media posts indicating attempted child abductions in Henrico’s West End were investigated and determined to be unfounded, according to police. Henrico Police posted a Facebook update on the situation Tuesday night.

“The Henrico Police Division is aware of recent posts and/or emails circulating concerning alleged attempts to abduct juveniles. These incidents were reported to have occurred this past weekend in the western part of the county,” the post read. “These incidents have been investigated and were determined to be unrelated. Additionally, there is no evidence to suggest any of these incidents were an attempt to abduct someone.”

The posts that circulated on social media indicated incidents took place in the near West End, one near St. Mary’s Hospital, the other along River Road.

Again, police found no evidence of an attempted abduction.

Henrico Police asked anyone to report suspicious activity by calling the non-emergency number at 501-5000 or 911, depending on the circumstance.

