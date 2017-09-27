Celebrating a new local house-tour series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Every house has a story, and in the September issue of R•Home Magazine you can read about three friends who are sharing those unique stories with the citizens of Richmond. Molly Todd, Kelly Trask and Kathryn Oti is the trio behind a new local house-tour series, House Story. House Story will showcase the beautiful and historical architecture and design found in Richmond homes as well as the stories behind them. The first House Story tour will take place on Wednesday, October 11th at 6pm at Talavera. The tours are free, but registration is required through the group’s Facebook page. For more information you can visit http://richmondmagazine.com/home and https://www.facebook.com/RHomeMagazine/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R•HOME MAGAZINE }