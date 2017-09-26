Shocking security video: Couple can’t believe what damaged their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- When they returned to their home Monday night, a Dinwiddie couple noticed the damage.

A light, perched atop a stone column, had been knocked off its stand and left dangling -- connected by a few electrical wires.

The couple, who asked not to be identified, assumed someone vandalized their home.

But they could not figure out who or why.

Searching for answers, the couple reviewed home security footage.

And the video revealed the unexpected truth.

It was not a vandal -- at least not a human one -- who damaged their light.

It was a large turkey.

The video showed the turkey flying full steam ahead into the light -- knocking it off its pedestal.

The bird, we're told, is OK.

The light will cost the homeowner more than $100 to fix.