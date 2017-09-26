Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offer free breakfast Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away a free breakfast sandwich to customers who visit the restaurant between breakfast hours on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The restaurant said they are offering a free Chick-fil-A Egg White Grill to any customer from open to 10:30 a.m.

“Many of our customers aren’t aware of the wide range of breakfast options we offer, including our protein-packed Egg White Grill,” said Todd Mercer, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A at Winterpock. “We invite customers to take a break from their busy schedules and join us for a complimentary breakfast entrée.”

The offer is limited to one free sandwich per person and is valid in-restaurant and in the drive-thru. The offer is only valid at participating Richmond-area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.