Chef Ausar creates Magic in our Kitchen!

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to pass along his version of Thai Lettuce Wraps. Chef Ausar walks us through the steps on creating this sweet & savory Asian-fusion sensation in your own kitchen. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/kitchenmagiciancatering/

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Serves 4

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 pounds diced Portobello mushrooms

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 onion, diced

• 1/4 cup hoisin sauce

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

• 1 tablespoon Sriracha, optional

• 1 (8-ounce) can whole water chestnuts, drained and diced

• 2 green onions, thinly sliced

• 1 diced red pepper

• ½ cup match stick carrots

• Himalayan Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1 head butter lettuce

• Cellophane Noodles for Garnish

• Lime Wedges for garnish

• 2 tablespoons of chopped peanuts

• 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro

• 1 tablespoon of black & White sesame seeds for garnish

• ½ cup of sweet chili sauce as a dip

Directions:

• Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add onions & garlic and cook until browned, about 2 minutes, once the onions and garlic are caramelized add diced mushrooms and cook until water is released and mushrooms are browned. Roughly 3 minutes.

• Stir in hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger and Sriracha.

• Stir in water chestnuts, green onions and red pepper until tender, about 1-2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

• To serve, spoon several tablespoons of the Mushroom mixture into the center of a lettuce leaf. Garnish with fried cellophane noodles, matchstick carrots, scallions and sesame seeds.