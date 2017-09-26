2 shot at Essex Village apartments in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a double shooting at the Essex Village apartments in Henrico County.

Police said at 10:45 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of Exmore Court, off Engleside Drive. Upon arrive, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses described hearing 10 to 15 shots coming from two different caliber guns.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.