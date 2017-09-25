The best PART of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Petersburg Area Regional Tourism is excited to showcase two upcoming events taking place Saturday, September 30th. FOLAR Board Member Ken Newman chats about the 10th Annual Paddle or Battle event from 8am to 1pm, which offers participants the chance to traverse the 10 mile span of Hopewell’s City Marina by canoe, kayak or SUP with either a relaxed “paddle”, or a competitive race “battle”. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 18 and proceeds benefit the FOLAR river conservation programs. If you’d prefer dry land, the 9th Annual Festival of Grapes and Hops will take place from 11am to 5pm in the heart of Old Towne. Enjoy live music, local cuisine and taste a variety of Virginia wines and craft beers. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information on both events you can visit https://www.petersburgarea.org/