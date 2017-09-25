NOW is the time to invest in your future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Campus Director Beth Murphy is back to talk about why Bryant & Stratton is the right choice to earn a degree for a thriving, in-demand career. Beth talks about how Bryant & Stratton College prides itself on offering it’s students a comprehensive education that is both affordable and schedule-flexible. For more information or to start the process of enrollment you can visit https://www.bryantstratton.edu/