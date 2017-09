FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Fredericksburg Police are searching for a missing 55-year-old woman last seen at her home approximately three weeks ago.

Police said Lisa Burkhardt was last seen at her home in the 900 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

Burkhardt is described as a white female, 5’ 8’’ tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Burkhardt, contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.