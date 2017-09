Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - AAA Glenside Car-Care Manager Brent Stagner tells us the car service promotions being offered for members and non-members. Right now, new and renewing AAA members will get a FREE oil change, tire rotation and 41-point inspection. Additionally, on Wednesday, October 18th at 7pm AAA will offer a FREE Car Care Clinic that will discuss the 4 key issues: tires, batteries, fluids and lights. For more information you can visit http://www.AAA.com/carcare