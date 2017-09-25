Consultant hired by RPS for $12,500 per month, allegedly under investigation in Maryland

Melissa Hipolit will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 6 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond parent Cindy Anderson said she “can’t imagine” why Dallas Dance, the former Superintendent of Baltimore County Schools, was hired as a consultant for Richmond Public Schools to the tune of $12,500 per month.

“I’d like to know what it was for, I mean it’s all said and done but it still added up to $25,000 that could have gone to something else,” Anderson said.

Dance’s name was tossed around a few months ago as a possible candidate for Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools.

But, on Friday, the Baltimore Sun published an article alleging Maryland prosecutors are investigating Dance and his relationship with a company that did business with the school system.

While it’s unclear if Dance was a legitimate candidate in Richmond, we now know he worked as a consultant for RPS for two months this year, and he received $25,000 for his work, according to Kenita Bowers, a spokesperson for RPS.

Richmond School Board member Liz Doerr said she had no idea the administration hired Dance as a consultant until about 10 days ago.

“I found out about it after the contract was signed and not in a typical, traditional way,” Doerr said.

She now plans to make a formal request to the School Board to discuss how the board can have more oversight of consulting contracts in the future.

“I would have cautioned against that contract had I had the opportunity to weigh in,” Doerr said.

Bowers said the superintendent has the authority to sign consulting contracts up to $250,000 without informing the board.

She also said Dance provided leadership and instructional advice to interim superintendent Tommy Kranz to help ensure a smooth opening of schools.

Anderson said she would like to hear directly from Kranz about the hire.

“Does it seem like a waste of money to you?” CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit asked Anderson.

“Well, it does until I find out what he was really doing. I don’t think anybody really knows what were you doing as a consultant for $25,000,” Anderson said.

Doerr said she asked Kranz to part ways with Dance after finding out about the consulting position, and Bowers confirmed Dance is no longer working for RPS.