Bandits break car windows during busy weekend at Chesterfield park

CHESTERFIELD, Va - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a string of daytime break-ins at a busy Chesterfield park over the weekend. Officials said thieves busted windows to several cars at Harry Daniel Park on Ironbridge Road and stole items.

"The investigation indicates that five vehicles had windows broken out; items were taken from 4 of those vehicles. The window of another vehicle was damaged, but entry to the vehicle was not gained. The incidents occurred at some point between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

On Saturdays, Harry Daniel Park is packed with families and kids playing youth sports like football, soccer, and softball.

"Saturday was super busy. Saturday all the parking lots were filled up. I think they had three different games going on," said Natoya Johnson, who regularly rides her bike at the park and was there Saturday. "You don't get the sense that this is someplace you're going to get robbed. I'm very shocked to hear that happened on Saturday."

Johnson said after hearing about the break-ins, she plans on doing more to protect her personal items while exercising at the park. Still, she said one incident will not keep her from enjoying the trails at Harry Daniel Park.

"I'm a person of stats, so like if it happens (just) one time in a year, it's still a very safe place to be. I feel that way. I like Chesterfield," Johnson said.

Chesterfield police said the incidents are still under investigation. Anyone with information about the break ins should contact Chesterfield Police or call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.