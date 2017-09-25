2 men arrested for resisting arrest during Henrico burglary

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been charged with multiple crimes, including assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, in connection to a Henrico burglary on Saturday.

Police said the incident started when officers responded to the 300 block of Imperial Drive for a burglary in progress.

During the incident, police said 18-year-old Melvin Yovany Argueta attempted to force his way into an apartment after a dispute with the resident.

Police said the second suspect, 21-year-old Josue Moises Maldonado Argueta, obstructed officers while they were attempting to speak with Melvin.

“When officers attempted to arrest Josue, he resisted. Melvin then assaulted one officer and fought with two others before he was taken into custody,” said a police spokersperson.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Melvin and Josue have both been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Melvin has also been charged with three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, vandalism, and attempt burglary.