Man initially mistaken for victim charged in Petersburg fatal shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police have arrested and charged the suspect in a shooting that killed one victim and injured multiple others in front of a Petersburg grocery store last Sunday after initially believing him to be one of the victims.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Danzel J’Quan Rives of North Dinwiddie Tuesday and charged him with four counts of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony as well as one count of reckless handling of a firearm. Rives also sustained a gunshot wound and was initially believed to be a victim in the shooting, but was identified as one of the shooters following the investigation.

The shooting occurred on the night of September 17 in front of the Shortt’s Grocery Store at the intersection of Harding Street and Mistletoe Street. Police arrived on scene to find three adult males who had been shot, two who had sustained life-injuries and had to be transported to VCU Medical Center. While on scene investigating, officers were alerted of additional shooting victims who had arrived at the hospital by way of personal vehicles.

One victim, 34-year-old Delqukis Demon Ruffin, later succumbed to his injuries.

Rives remains incarcerated at this time and could face additional charges as detectives continue to follow up on leads in their investigation.

Anyone with additional information or who saw or heard anything in the area are asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.