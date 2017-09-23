Highland Springs runs past Lee-Davis 48-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highland Springs broke open what was a close game against Lee-Davis by outscoring the Confederates 28-0 in the second quarter en route to a 48-0 win. The Springers have won seven straight in the series and four in a row overall.

The Springers scored seven touchdowns by seven different players; five offensive, one defensive and an 88 yard punt return.

Billy Kemp, who played at Lee-Davis, scored the game first touchdown in the opening quarter on a 50 yard catch from quarterback D'Vonte Waller. Waller was 5-9 for 106 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Highland Springs running back Shy're McKeiver rushed for a team high 133 yards on just eight carries and had a touchdown. The Springers rushed for 202 yards against Lee-Davis while holding the Confederates to 217 yards of offense.